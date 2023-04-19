OTTAWA, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Over the last few months, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has made every reasonable effort to avoid a labour disruption affecting important services that Canadians rely on, especially during tax season. However, despite some ongoing movement at the bargaining table on key issues by both sides, the Public Service Alliance of Canada – Union of Taxation Employees (PSAC–UTE) called for a general strike of PSAC-UTE employees across the country.

During our mediated negotiations on April 17 and 18, the CRA presented a fair, competitive offer to the PSAC-UTE. This includes a 9% wage increase over three years that mirrors the recommendations of the third-party Public Interest Commission with the PSAC and Treasury Board Secretariat of Canada. The PSAC-UTE countered with a proposal of 22.5% over the course of three years, which includes a market adjustment of 2%.

The CRA has made consistent efforts to address the PSAC-UTE's main priorities and we remain confident that the parties can continue to find areas of potential compromise and trade-off, through honest discussions and concessions by both sides.

We call on the PSAC-UTE to work with us, build on the progress we have already made, reach an agreement and continue to deliver the important services Canadians rely on.

As a result of PSAC-UTE's decision to begin labour action, Canadians should expect that some CRA services will be delayed or unavailable. That said, we want to assure Canadians that benefit payments will be prioritized and can confirm that the Canada child benefit will continue to be issued as scheduled.

While there are no plans to extend tax filing deadlines, the CRA will continue to accept all tax returns. Those that are filed digitally, which represent the vast majority of T1 and T2 returns, will largely be processed automatically by our systems without delay.

Since the beginning, the CRA has committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, and Canadians can consult the Contact Us and Labour disruptions impact at the Canada Revenue Agency pages for more information as the situation continues to evolve.

The CRA values the important role its employees from across the country play in delivering services to Canadians, recognizes their important contributions, and remains committed to reaching an agreement at the bargaining table that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers.

Contacts

Media Relations

Canada Revenue Agency

613-948-8366

[email protected]

Stay connected

Follow the CRA on Facebook

Follow the CRA on Twitter – @CanRevAgency

Follow the CRA on LinkedIn

Follow the CRA on Instagram

Subscribe to a CRA electronic mailing list

Add our RSS feeds to your feed reader

You can also watch our tax-related videos on YouTube

SOURCE Canada Revenue Agency