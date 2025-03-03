OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement for Fraud Prevention Month:

"March is Fraud Prevention Month, a time to address the harms caused by immigration fraud both to people seeking a new life in Canada and to the integrity of our immigration system.

"Fraudsters take advantage of hopeful applicants with false promises, and high fees for fake services and fraudulent applications. Fraud isn't just about scams—providing false information or submitting fake documents in an immigration or citizenship application is illegal and carries serious consequences.

"As we implement Canada's Border Plan to protect our borders and strengthen our immigration system, we are also taking strong action against fraud. By safeguarding the system's integrity, we protect opportunities for honest applicants and continue welcoming newcomers who contribute to our communities and economy.

"In 2024, we investigated an average of over 9,000 cases of suspected immigration fraud every month. This led to thousands of applications being refused every month, and tens of thousands of bad faith actors being banned from entering Canada. We introduced tougher penalties, including fines of up to $1.5 million, for dishonest immigration representatives who help their clients with fraudulent applications. We also took action to reduce fraud in the Express Entry system by removing the incentive to illegally buy or sell labour market impact assessments in the hopes of having better chances of being selected to come to Canada as a permanent resident.

"In addition, we are working to stop misinformation about the international study permits and application process and Canada's asylum system. This is about providing accurate information about Canada's immigration system to people around the world and helping prevent the exploitation of those seeking to come here.

"I urge all applicants to be cautious when seeking immigration advice. Only authorized representatives—licensed immigration consultants, lawyers or notaries—can legally charge fees for their services. And remember, all the information and forms needed to apply are available for free on the official IRCC website.

"Stay informed, be cautious and report any suspicious activity. Learn how to recognize and report immigration fraud to protect yourself and others. Fraud prevention is a shared responsibility."

