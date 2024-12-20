OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Minister of Indigenous Services, Patty Hajdu, issued the following statement today:

"Since 2016, nearly $8.8 billion has been announced for Jordan's Principle to meet health, social, and education needs of First Nations children, taking into account their distinct circumstances, needs and experiences. More than 8.2 million products, services and supports have been approved under Jordan's Principle since 2016.

We have worked to develop operations to meet the growing volume of requests. We are reviewing our processes at regional and national levels to be more consistent and clearer on the required documentation and the services First Nations children can access through Jordan's Principle.

On November 21, 2024, the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal (CHRT) issued a summary ruling with reasons to follow related to the non-compliance motion and cross-motion on the implementation of Jordan's Principle.

We submitted a response to the Tribunal on December 10, 2024. As outlined in our response, we are ready and willing to begin Tribunal-mediated consultations regarding Jordan's Principle.

However, there are important legal issues around some aspects of the summary ruling. In order to make sure these can be properly resolved, on December 20, 2024, we filed a notice of application for judicial review with the Federal Court of the Tribunal's decision. We have also requested an abeyance, or pause, on the judicial review, while we await the full reasons to come from the Tribunal.

We will continue in our work to implement Jordan's Principle. Parents, guardians and communities should continue to submit requests to Jordan's Principle for First Nations children.

We will continue this important work so that First Nations children can have equal access to public services they need."

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services and Minister responsible for FedNor, [email protected]; Media Relations: Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]