Statement regarding investigation in Six Nations

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Deputy Minister of Indigenous Services Canada, issued the following statement today:

"We were made aware of charges of possession of child pornography being brought against a 58-year-old resident of Ohsweken.

This is disturbing news, and we will do everything in our power to best support the community.

We're making additional mental health supports available immediately, and are working closely with Six Nations leadership to determine and coordinate additional community and individual supports they need.

For more information, please contact Six Nations Police.

If you or someone you know is seeking immediate assistance you can call the Six Nations Crisis Line (24/7) at 519-445-2204 or 1-866-445-2204 toll free."

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.isc.gc.ca/RSS.

SOURCE Indigenous Services Canada

For more information, media may contact: Six Nations Police Service, [email protected]