OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the recently completed investigation into the death of Rodney Levi in June, 2020.

"We would like to thank the Quebec Bureau des Enquêtes Indépendantes and the New Brunswick Public Prosecutions Service for completing a fair and timely investigation into the tragic death of Rodney Levi in Sunny Corner, New Brunswick in June 2020.

As the prosecution stated, it is clear the Members on the scene were protecting themselves and other community members present, after they tried repeatedly and unsuccessfully to peacefully engage and disarm Mr. Levi.

Too often, both our Members and all the families involved are left waiting for far too long for a ruling on these tragic and life-changing events. We commend those involved for their focus and expediency."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP front-line Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

