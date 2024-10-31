National Police Federation Welcomes New Measures to Increase Public Safety in Labrador

– New public opinion survey reveals high levels of support for Newfoundland and Labrador RCMP –

ST JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation (NPF) today released a public opinion survey showing high satisfaction with policing in RCMP-served communities and is pleased that the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador has accepted all recommendations following the Policing Transformation Working Group's report on Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The report, which includes the addition of five front line RCMP officers, aligns with the NPF's submission. Addressing public safety challenges in communities is not solely a police matter; it necessitates a comprehensive approach that involves investments in the whole public safety continuum.

"Over the years, the province has highly favoured funding in urban centres and neglected to appropriately fund RCMP Members who police 80% of the geographical area of the province. Adopting these recommendations is a positive advancement for our Members who have been serving the Happy-Valley Goose Bay area," says NPF President and C.E.O. Brian Sauvé.

This announcement comes on the heels of a recent survey by Pollara Strategic Insights which reveals a high RCMP satisfaction among all Newfoundlanders and Labradorians in RCMP-served communities while awareness about changes to policing in some communities is very low. Highlights of this recent public opinion polling include:

79% served by the RCMP are satisfied with RCMP policing.

76% are confident that RCMP can meet provincial policing needs.

81% believe there are more important priorities than changing who polices communities.

90% believe that before any changes to local policing in Newfoundland and Labrador are agreed to, there needs to be a detailed accounting of the costs and impacts to service levels.

Crime has evolved across Canada, and Newfoundland and Labrador is no exception. In fact, rural Newfoundland and Labrador crime rates have increased 34% while urban crime has gone down by 19% over the past decade. With the province's unique and vast geographical landscape, our Members are tasked with policing many urban, rural, and remote areas with limited and strained resources while dealing with increased call volumes and rising crime. Despite this, almost 3-in-4 of respondents in RCMP-served areas say RCMP patrolling presence and police visibility is very or somewhat present, including 84% of respondents in urban areas and 68% in rural areas.

"Members have consistently been stretched to do more with less, with many feeling burned out and overworked in under-resourced detachments. Despite that, they continue to show up to provide exceptional policing services and keep their communities safe," said Sauvé. "It's time they got much-needed funding to continue to do their jobs safely and effectively."

Many RCMP Members are proud to call Newfoundland and Labrador home and wish to begin and end their careers in the province. With Depot at full capacity and a renewed Experience Police Officer Program, the NPF looks forward to welcoming additional officers to Newfoundland and Labrador and will continue to advocate for much-needed resources for RCMP Members and specialized services to bolster public safety for all residents.

