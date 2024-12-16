OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - This afternoon, the Government of Canada delivered the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, outlining its commitment to secure Canada's borders with a proposed $1.3 billion investment in a comprehensive border security package.

While the exact details of this investment and plan are still unknown, the funds are set for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Public Safety Canada (PSC), the Canadian Border Services Agency, and the Communications Security Establishment. The government has stated that these investments are for cutting-edge technology, empowering law enforcement, and ensuring that only those eligible to remain in Canada do so.

"The National Police Federation has long advocated for increased funding for the RCMP's federal policing program, which includes border security, and we welcome today's promise for such investment," said NPF President and C.E.O. Brian Sauvé. "Our Members have done an exceptional job protecting our borders with limited resources and we are confident this investment will allow for our Members to continue to deliver on the mandate they have been given to keep Canada's border and Canadians safe."

Canada's border with the United States is the longest international border in the world, stretching over 8,891 km. RCMP Members are tasked with enforcing laws between official points of entry and investigating and responding to criminal activities that cross or affect the border. Our Members remain the best positioned to deal with border security quickly and efficiently due to their high-level of training and collaborative relationships with partner agencies in Canada and the U.S. The RCMP's unique, integrated, federal, provincial, and municipal policing structure allows for rapid deployment of officers as needed and seamless integration across jurisdictions on complex files and information sharing.

Beyond border security, the NPF is pleased to see additional investment in other important areas to address critical public safety issues, including further amendments to the Criminal Code to make bail and sentencing laws stricter for repeat offenders and organized criminals, cracking down on money laundering and terrorist financing by creating a new task force for law enforcement and the financial sector to exchange information related to high-end money laundering schemes related to fentanyl and human trafficking, and funding for other measures.

The NPF looks forward to working with the Government of Canada to implement the legislative and regulatory changes outlined in today's statement and continued collaboration in investments to ensure our Members have the tools and resources they need to continue to keep Canada and all Canadian's safe.

