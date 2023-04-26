OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Please find below a statement from the President of the Treasury Board:

Two days ago, I issued an open letter on our efforts to negotiate agreements that are fair and reasonable.

We have been working around the clock, as you know, to land a deal that is fair to employees and reasonable for taxpayers – as soon as possible.

Employees and Canadians need to know that the union continues to put demands on the table that are unaffordable.

Both the government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) received an independent recommendation from the Public Interest Commission for a wage settlement of 9%, which recognizes the higher cost of living in recent years. This increase was endorsed by the PSAC's own nominee. Most importantly, it will raise our employees' salaries by thousands of dollars.

We are determined to land agreements quickly, just as we have already done with other unions, but we need the PSAC to start bringing their demands in line with the Public Interest Commission recommendations.

Employees have the right to strike, and we fully respect that. We are committed to delivering a fair deal that recognizes the valuable contributions that public servants make every day.

But let me be very clear, these agreements must be in the best interest of Canadians. We will not sign agreements that the country cannot afford, nor ones that severely impact our ability to deliver services to Canadians.

We remain at the negotiating table. The sooner the PSAC is ready to make real progress, the sooner we can deliver wage increases for our employees and end this strike.

The Honourable Mona Fortier, P.C., M.P.

President of the Treasury Board

