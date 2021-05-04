Statement - President of the Treasury Board urges all eligible federal public servants to get vaccinated against COVID-19

OTTAWA, ON, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, today made the following statement:

"Over the last year, public servants have gone above and beyond in countless ways to ensure Canadians continue to have access to the programs and services they rely on. I would like to thank all public servants for their efforts and their dedication during this difficult time.

The physical and psychological health and safety of employees remains an absolute priority for the Government of Canada. As jurisdictions work to open up vaccine eligibility to more Canadians in the coming weeks, I encourage all public servants, who are able to, to get vaccinated when their turn comes.

Vaccines save lives. Canada has authorized only COVID-19 vaccines that are proven to be safe, effective, and high quality. I recently got my shot and urge all public servants, who are able to, to get theirs as soon as they can according to the plan in the province or territory in which they reside.

I would also like to remind those who work in the core public administration that, if they need it, they have access to up to a half a day of paid leave in order to get vaccinated during work hours. Once vaccinated, we all need to keep up the other health measures we know are still important – keeping our distance, washing our hands and wearing proper fitting masks.

We are almost there. Keep up the good work.

For more information on Canada's vaccination roll-out efforts, please visit Canada.ca."

Key Facts

The Government of Canada's COVID-19 Immunization Plan details the commitment to offer vaccines to everyone in Canada , highlighting principles such as science-based decision making, transparency, and fairness.

COVID-19 Immunization Plan details the commitment to offer vaccines to everyone in , highlighting principles such as science-based decision making, transparency, and fairness. Vaccination program planning and delivery are ultimately provincial and territorial responsibilities, and like most people in Canada , the vast majority of federal employees will be vaccinated according to the plan in the province or territory in which they reside.

, the vast majority of federal employees will be vaccinated according to the plan in the province or territory in which they reside. In accordance with the Directive on Leave and Special Working Arrangements , "Time off for personal medical and dental appointments" (code 698) can be used for both vaccine appointments.

