Statement: Police Killer Justin Bourque Granted Earlier Parole Eligibility

OTTAWA, ON, March 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation, in response to cop-killer Justin Bourque being granted parole 50 years sooner than originally decreed:

"In January, the NPF spoke out against an application for parole eligibility by Justin Bourque, who killed three RCMP Members and attempted to kill two other RCMP Members in Moncton in 2014, citing deep offense to Members and highlighting broad public support for tighter and more consistent application of guidelines for parole, statutory release, and bail eligibility.

Today, the New Brunswick Court of Appeal approved that request, which now renders Mr. Bourque eligible for parole at 25 years, instead of 75, per the original 2015 sentence.

The National Police Federation respects the authority of the Supreme Court of Canada, even if we disagree with this specific decision regarding broader public safety needs.

In addition to calling on all levels of government to invest in policing and to address the root causes of crime, we also believe that the federal government should consider reviewing and modernizing sentencing guidelines in order to reflect modern public safety needs, which polling data from 2022 shows that a majority of Canadians would also support."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) represents ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally. It is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada and second largest in North America. We are focused on improving public safety in Canada for our Members and all Canadians by advocating for investment in policing and other related supports and services. This includes calling for required resourcing, equipment, and supports to enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

NPF: LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contacts: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118; Sarah Kavanagh, Coordinator, Media Relations, [email protected], (604) 842-6864