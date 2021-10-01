In October, Canadians celebrate Latin American Heritage Month

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - In 2018, the Parliament of Canada proclaimed October Latin American Heritage Month in recognition of the Latin American community's tremendous contribution to Canadian society.

Hailing from all 20 Latin American countries, Canadians of Latin American origin make up a large and growing community in Canada. They enrich our national fabric with their diverse and vibrant cultures, cuisine, music, dance and more. Also, members of the Latin American community play an important role in Canada's growth and prosperity, thanks to their entrepreneurial spirit.

We invite all Canadians to learn more about Latin American heritage and to honour the rich cultural and artistic traditions of our fellow Canadians of Latin American origin. We wish you a wonderful and colourful Latin American Heritage Month!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (Media only), please contact: Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

