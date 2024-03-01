OTTAWA, ON, March 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, issued the following statement:

"Canada is a top choice for people around the world who want to come here to work, study and build a life with their families. As we welcome these newcomers who bring the skills our economy needs to grow, we must continue to take meaningful action to tackle immigration fraud and protect Canadians and those who wish to come here in good faith.

"Fraud Prevention Month is an opportunity to highlight the risks of immigration-related fraud and some common warning signs. This knowledge prepares newcomers and people looking to come to Canada to be vigilant and equipped to recognize, reject and report potential fraud and scams.

"Part of our work includes direct outreach to international students looking to continue their education in Canada. By telling prospective students about study permits, the application process and common forms of fraud, they can recognize scams and protect themselves. Through measures announced in October 2023, we are also taking action against nefarious actors who have preyed on genuine students for financial gain by working with post-secondary institutions to identify fraudulent letters of acceptance.

"To help navigate our immigration system, newcomers may choose to use a representative to act on their behalf. Unfortunately, some people are eager to exploit inexperience and anxiety for their own gain. That's why we continue to strengthen the regulation of immigration and citizenship representatives in Canada so people who need it have access to high-quality advice and representation.

"Those who represent immigrants or give advice must be authorized to do so. This means they must be a member in good standing of the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants, a lawyer or other member in good standing of a law society of a province or territory, or a notary in good standing of the Chambre des notaires du Québec.

"No matter what path you choose, keep yourself informed. Use the official departmental website to get accurate and reliable information about IRCC's programs. While you're there, you can get all the forms and instructions you need to apply for a visa, a permit or citizenship for free.

"Together, we can prevent immigration fraud. To find out more, including how to protect yourself against common types of scams and where to report immigration fraud, visit Canada.ca/immigration-fraud."

