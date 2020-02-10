Statement - National Resident Awareness Week 2020: A great time to look at challenges and opportunities in physician learning

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - With National Resident Awareness Week (Feb. 10–14) upon us, we want to recognize the contributions of the more than 10,000 medical residents who deliver care to Canadians from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

This period in a physician's career is not always easy. In our most recent physician health survey, more residents reported burnout and depression than practising physicians. Too often, they're required to be at work when ill or distressed, and are often lacking collegiality in their work environments. These factors contribute greatly to the health and well-being of our residents and we must work together to create environments where they can flourish.

This is one of the reasons the CMA is proud to collaborate with Resident Doctors of Canada to invest in programs that can help, such as their Resiliency Curriculum. Together, we'll be looking at what else we can and must do to make a difference.

Now, let's take a moment to thank our residents – the future of our profession – for their commitment and hard work.



Dr. Sandy Buchman

President, Canadian Medical Association

