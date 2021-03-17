Statement: National Police Federation Welcomes Needed Investments in New Brunswick Budget 2021-2022

OTTAWA, ON, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation, regarding the Government of New Brunswick's 2021-22 Budget:

"Yesterday, New Brunswick Finance and Treasury Board Minister Ernie Steeves tabled the Government of New Brunswick's Budget for 2021-2022, which focuses mainly on the province's economic recovery and health-care issues related to the ongoing global health pandemic.

RCMP Members are already doing more with less, and the COVID-19 pandemic has put even more pressure and expectations on them to ensure the safety of the public and themselves.

That's why, earlier this year, in our 2021-2022 Pre-Budget Submission to the Government of New Brunswick, we called for funding to ensure that our Members can properly carry out their work, as well as increased investments in police and mental health crisis teams.

We welcome today's announcement of an RCMP Crime Reduction Unit, which will benefit from an investment of $2.3 million with the goal of reducing the illegal drug supply in the province. And an additional $2 million investment to create a safer communities program, designed to complement the efforts of the RCMP's crime reduction unit, is also much appreciated.

In terms of mental health supports, which we continue to publicly call for, we welcome today's investment of nearly $7 million to address the increasingly common struggle with mental health that New Brunswickers, and many Canadians, face. For too long our Members have been called on to fill the gaps in the absence of properly funded mental health and social services. Increased mental health and social services supports help alleviate pressures on vulnerable Canadians and, by extension, the police."

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

