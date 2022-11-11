Statement - Ministers of Veterans Affairs, National Defence and Public Safety mark Remembrance Day

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 11 2022 /CNW/ - Remembrance Day is a time for all Canadians to solemnly reflect on the sacrifices that our service members have made to defend peace, freedom, democracy and human rights all over the world.

From coast to coast to coast, Canadians will gather today to pay tribute to our fallen and to honour Veterans, current military members, and police officers. Whether at the National War Memorial and Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Ottawa, or at cenotaphs in cities and communities across the country, this solemn day is an important occasion to honour those who have served, and continue to serve, our country.

With its long and storied military history, Canada has much to acknowledge on Remembrance Day. Thousands gave their lives in the First World War, Second World War and Korean War, while thousands more returned from these conflicts forever changed by their experiences.

In the modern era, Canadians have proudly served in the Middle East during the Gulf War, in international efforts to battle terrorism in Afghanistan, on peacekeeping missions all over the world and in domestic operations from coast to coast to coast, most recently to help Atlantic Canadians recover from Hurricane Fiona.

To all of them, Canadians express their profound gratitude for having so willingly assumed the risks of serving in uniform and for always so courageously supporting national and international efforts to protect Canada's peace and security.

We encourage Canadians to attend in-person commemorative ceremonies to remember the selfless duty of those who have served. The national ceremony at the National War Memorial will be live-streamed, for those who cannot attend but wish to honour the Canadians who have served our country.

Quotes

"This is a day for remembrance and reflection on the sacrifices that so many Canadians have made on our behalf. Wherever you are in our country, I hope you will join me in honouring our fallen, our Veterans, and those who currently serve in the Canadian Armed Forces – it is our duty as Canadians."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"On Remembrance Day, we remember all those who have served Canada in times of war, conflict and peace. Our Canadian Armed Forces personnel are willing to put everything on the line for their country. Let us honour them, and those who made the ultimate sacrifice, for defending the values that we hold dear. We salute the bravery of those who are no longer with us, and thank all members of the Canadian Armed Forces for enabling us to live in peace, security, and freedom."

The Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence

"Canadian police officers – whether from the RCMP or provincial, municipal and Indigenous police services – are deployed to some of the world's most challenging areas to help maintain peace and security. On Remembrance Day, we pay tribute to these brave Canadians, many of whom made the ultimate sacrifice in the noble pursuit of a safer world."

The Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

