OTTAWA, ON, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - On the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong, Canadians commemorate the service and sacrifice of those who valiantly served in defence of peace and democracy in the Korean War.

During the Battle of Kapyong, the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry alongside its allies, stood fast in the face of unimaginable challenges to help prevent a potentially costly defeat for the South Korean and United Nations forces. The outcome could easily have been different, were it not for the Canadians on Hill 677, who held off a much larger enemy force on 24 April 1951.

The holding of the line at Kapyong was a testament to the bravery of Canada's troops. Of the 516 Canadians who gave their lives during the Korean War, 10 were killed in the Battle of Kapyong. Another 23 were wounded in the fighting, and others returned home carrying the burdens of war with them for the rest of their lives.

Today, Canada honours those who sacrificed so much in service of Canada during the Battle of Kapyong, and throughout the Korean War.

As we mark this anniversary, we also again extend our thanks to the Republic of Korea for their generous donation of non-medical masks for Canadian Korean War Veterans.

Quotes

"The role our armed forces played during the Korean War remains a source of deep national pride, with the Battle of Kapyong in particular standing out as a defining moment in Canadian military history. On this 70th anniversary, it is our responsibility to remember the brave Canadians who stepped forward to serve in Korea, and to keep alive the memories of those who gave their lives in service of Canada while holding the line at Kapyong."

The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The Battle of Kapyong saw Canadian soldiers persevere in the face of great adversity, and hold the line on the principles of freedom and democracy that we cherish and defend. This achievement came at a cost. Today, we honour our fallen soldiers at Kapyong, who are among the 516 Canadians who died in service to Canada during the Korean War."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of National Defence

