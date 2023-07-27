OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Seventy years ago today, an armistice was signed to end active fighting in the Korean peninsula. The armistice marked the end of three years of bitter conflict that claimed the lives of 516 Canadians. We will always remember their bravery, service, and dedication.

The war in Korea started in June 1950 when communist forces from North Korea crossed the 38th Parallel into the Republic of Korea. As a leading nation within the newly formed United Nations, Canada joined a multinational force to repel the attack and re-establish security in the region.

Royal Canadian Navy destroyers and a Royal Canadian Air Force transport squadron were our country's first elements to be deployed to East Asia, followed by soldiers of the Canadian Army Special Force, which went on to become the 25th Canadian Infantry Brigade Group.

On the water, Canadian warships helped protect the UN fleet, shelled onshore targets and provided humanitarian aid to coastal villages. In the air, Canadians flew some 600 round-trip supply missions across the Pacific Ocean. On the ground, our soldiers helped prevent a potentially costly defeat at the Battle of Kapyong, and on multiple occasions, fought off wave after wave of Chinese and North Korean attackers at Hill 355 to hold critical UN defensive positions.

More than 26,000 Canadians served in the Korean War. On this 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice, Canada extends its deepest appreciation to all who contributed towards peace and democracy in South Korea.

"When the Korean War began 73 years ago, Canada joined 18 other United Nations allies to answer the call to defend freedom in South Korea. In the 70 years since the Armistice was signed, the people of South Korea have not forgotten the thousands of Canadians who put their lives on hold for them. Nor have any of us in Canada. We are indebted to them for their courage, honour, and sacrifice."

"Today, we honour the 516 Canadians who gave their lives in service to their country during the Korean War, and the thousands more who returned but who were forever changed. We honour the military families who supported them in their valiant efforts to defend peace and democracy, and we keep close the names of the 16 Canadian Army soldiers who went missing during the conflict. Lest we forget."

