OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers of Justice and Public Safety, today issued the following statement from the Federal, Provincial, Territorial meeting in Bromont, Quebec, following calls for global protest and unrest from the terrorist organization Hamas:

"Canadians have the right to feel safe to practise their faith and express their beliefs. There is no place for supporting terrorism or advocating for violence in Canada. Governments, from coast to coast to coast, unanimously condemn the heinous actions of the terrorist organization Hamas. Our democracy is built on respect and tolerance, and we call on all Canadians to remain united during this difficult time. Our law enforcement and security partners remain vigilant in the face of these potential disruptions and are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of all Canadian citizens."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

