OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship, and the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, issued the following statement:

"Today, we are proud to mark the 10th annual National Francophone Immigration Week, which celebrates the contributions of French-speaking newcomers and recognizes the important role they play in fostering the vitality of Francophone communities across Canada.

"This year's theme—our traditions, our future—offers an opportunity to reflect on the richness that French-speaking newcomers bring to Canada's cultural landscape. It is a celebration of the many contributions Francophone newcomers bring, helping to grow our communities through shared language, culture and history. It is also a commitment for our future and a reflection of how Canada will continue to grow and prosper by promoting its 2 official languages.

"Through its immigration programs, the Government of Canada has made great strides in welcoming more French-speaking newcomers, who continue to build our workforce, grow our economy and strengthen our linguistic duality. In fact, from January 1 to September 30, 2022, Canada has already welcomed more than double the number of French-speaking newcomers outside of Quebec compared to the same period in 2021. Thanks to our provincial and territorial partners, key stakeholders, and our welcoming Francophone communities, we will continue to do everything we can to make Francophones feel at home in their new communities.

"But recent Statistics Canada data revealed the percentage of Francophones has decreased in every region of the country, except for the Yukon. This underscores why immigration to Francophone minority communities is so critical and why we are redoubling our efforts to reach 4.4% French-speaking admissions outside Quebec by 2023.

"As part of our efforts to restore the demographic weight of Francophone communities outside Quebec, we introduced an ambitious modernization plan to build upon the Francophone Immigration Strategy and create a legislated obligation to adopt a Francophone immigration policy containing objectives, targets and indicators, ensuring strong and prosperous Francophone communities for generations to come.

"This week, we encourage everyone—Francophones and Francophiles—to take part in the many activities across the country and to celebrate Canada's tradition of welcoming French-speaking newcomers in our communities."

