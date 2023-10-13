OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, issued the following statement:

"Today, as we mark the International Day on Disaster Risk Reduction, Canada remains committed in pursuing a collaborative approach to disaster risk reduction (DRR).

This year's theme, "Fighting inequality for a resilient future" aligns with Canada's priorities, which includes strengthening collaboration between all levels of government, stakeholders, and Indigenous partners to better prevent, mitigate, prepare, recover from disasters, and build resilient communities. Canada's National Adaptation Strategy also recognizes the impacts of social and economic inequalities in the increase of disaster risk, and the disproportionate impacts those risks have on Indigenous Peoples, women, and developing countries, notably Small Island Developing States. For this reason, we are committed to enhancing our understanding of how disaster risk affects everyone, so we can better develop emergency management capabilities, and DRR strategies to build resilience for all. Pursuing this collaborative and whole-of-society approach in DRR, with partners across all sectors, not only in Canada, but internationally is key to this work.

Canada is experiencing more disasters than ever. To bolster our preparedness, lessen their impact, and improve our response, we have advanced the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction through the Emergency Management Strategy for Canada: Towards a Resilient 2030. This serves to improve our understanding of disaster risk, and build evidence for investments in disaster risk reduction. To support the priorities of this Strategy, we developed the National Risk Profile, which informs all Canadians of the disaster risks they may face to ensure better planning. Being a key action item under the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, this tool also supports the emergency management community in reducing risk, and building resilience to climate-related hazards in Canada.

As climate disasters continue to increase, the Government of Canada understands that climate change, disaster risk, and sustainable development are interconnected. We look forward to further collaborations with our partners towards increased resiliency, and safety for all."

