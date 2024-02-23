OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Transport Pablo Rodriguez, issued the following statement to mark National Aviation Day:

"Aviation brings Canadian families closer together and opens our country to the world. It creates good middle-class jobs, gives Canadians access to crucial goods at affordable prices, and unites remote communities with all of Canada.

"It was on February 23, 1909, that the Silver Dart took flight over Bras d'Or Lakes in Baddeck, Nova Scotia. That first powered flight changed travel in Canada forever—air travel became a reality, and an industry was born.

"On this National Aviation Day, I want to thank aviation workers across the industry for the crucial work that they do to ensure Canada has a safe and secure air transportation system. This high standard of safety could not be achieved without the dedication and hard work of all those who help maintain the safety and security of aviation for all Canadians. I'm taking this opportunity to thank all airline and airport employees, flight crews, engineers, air traffic controllers, maintenance workers and the many other workers involved.

"Every year on February 23, we take time to celebrate Canada's rich aviation heritage and its countless achievements made in the aviation industry over the years. From the evolution of commercial air travel, making the world more accessible, to the development of cutting-edge aircraft and technologies, aviation continues to shape and transform the way we live and connect with each other.

"I also invite Canadian youth to discover the fascinating world of aviation and encourage them to consider a career in Canadian aviation. There are currently many opportunities for employment as well as rewarding fields of work to explore.

"On behalf of the Government of Canada, please join me in celebrating National Aviation Day and the dedicated people that make it possible. Happy National Aviation Day."

