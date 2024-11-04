OTTAWA, ON , Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship made the following statement to celebrate National Francophone Immigration Week:

"Today, we are proud to mark the launch of the 12th edition of National Francophone Immigration Week, under the theme 'Our Heritage for Tomorrow.' This week is an opportunity to celebrate the contribution of Francophone newcomers to Canada's culture and economy. It's also a time to recognize the key role they play in enriching our communities through their language, culture and traditions.

"The week is also an opportunity to reflect on our successes, as well as the many challenges we face. Canada exceeded its admission targets in 2023 with the arrival of 19,700 new French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec. We are even more ambitious in 2024 and on track to exceed our target of 6%. These figures show significant growth and reinforce the fact that Canada is a destination of choice for Francophones from around the world.

"The launch of the Policy on Francophone Immigration and the announcement of a series of ambitious and historic measures to support the growth of Francophone minority communities in Canada in January 2024 were a testament to our commitment to the vitality and economic development of Francophone minority communities outside Quebec.

"The recently announced 2025–2027 Immigration Levels Plan also demonstrates our commitment to gradually increasing admissions of French-speaking permanent residents outside Quebec. We have set targets of 8.5% in 2025, 9.5% in 2026 and 10% in 2027. These ambitious and realistic targets support progress toward restoring and increasing the demographic weight of Francophone minority communities.

"During this 12th edition of National Francophone Immigration Week, I would like to celebrate the richness and diversity that newcomers bring to our communities, while emphasizing the importance of preserving our Francophone heritage and fostering the integration of these newcomers who enrich our culture. We must work together to share Francophone culture with future generations. Happy National Francophone Immigration Week!"

