OTTAWA, ON, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marco Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety, issued the following statement to recognize the start of National Police Week:

"On the occasion of this National Police Week, I would like to salute the service and sacrifice of law enforcement across this country.

Every day, police officers show incredible bravery in protecting Canadians – knowing that all too well it could put their own lives at risk. I want to express my heartfelt thanks to them for the crucial role they play in keeping our communities safe.

This National Police Week occurs at an incredibly challenging moment for Canada's policing family. With several officers having laid down their lives and many others suffering injuries, now more than ever, we must rally around the women and men who keep us safe.

As we honour the memory of those lost, we recommit ourselves to supporting law enforcement. This starts with giving them the resources they need to do their job. But more than that, we must take care of those who take care of us. That's why the Government of Canada devoted nearly $17 million in Budget 2023 to support research and treatment of post-traumatic stress injuries among police and other first responders.

This week and every week, the Government Canada will stand with police to ensure that Canada remains one of the safest countries in the world."

SOURCE Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Canada

