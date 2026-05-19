OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - More than 12 million Canadian adults participate in recreational boating every year, but preventable accidents continue to result in injuries and fatalities on the water. To help improve safety, Transport Canada is supporting education and awareness initiatives that promote safe boating practices and behaviours on the water.

Today, as part of the North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced a call for proposals under the Boating Safety Contribution Program. This program supports organizations that:

promote safe boating practices, behaviour, and knowledge

improve access to national boating safety data

help reduce deaths, injuries, and property damage from boating accidents

According to data from the Drowning Prevention Research Centre Canada, approximately 90 people die each year in recreational boating accidents in Canada, with the majority associated with power boating and canoeing. Given these findings, the program will prioritize proposals that address these higher-risk activities, as well as initiatives that promote lifejacket use, youth education, and outreach to hunters and anglers.

Through our Boating Safety Contribution Program, Transport Canada supports organizations in delivering education, awareness and outreach initiatives that promote safe boating practices and behaviours, helping reduce risks on the water and prevent injuries and drownings across Canada.

Quote

"Every life lost on the water is one too many, and many of these tragedies are preventable. Through the Boating Safety Contribution Program, we are supporting organizations that help Canadians make safer choices on the water, whether that means wearing a lifejacket, boating sober, or learning the skills to stay safe. Organizations across the country should apply and help make boating safer for everyone."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"Community-based, locally driven drowning prevention efforts are highly impactful. Data guides effective change. Transport Canada's commitment to supporting organizations focused on increasing awareness, promoting safe boating behaviours and practices, is commendable. The Drowning Prevention Research Centre Canada looks forward to seeing how this initiative helps reduce drowning and saves lives across Canada."

Lisa Hanson Ouellette

Senior Research Officer, Drowning Prevention Research Centre Canada.

Quick facts

The Boating Safety Contribution Program provides funding to eligible organizations to deliver education, outreach, and awareness initiatives that improve recreational boating safety practices, behaviours, and knowledge across Canada.

Eligible applicants include Indigenous groups and communities, not-for-profit organizations, public safety organizations, educational institutions, healthcare institutions, enforcement services, and provincial, territorial or municipal governments.

The program funds up to 75 per cent of total eligible project costs, to a maximum of $80,000 per project per fiscal year, for up to three years.

Organizations have until September 21, 2026, to apply for projects beginning in fiscal year 2027-28.

North American Safe Boating Awareness Week (May 18-24) marks the start of boating season and highlights the importance of safe boating practices, including wearing a lifejacket, being prepared, making a sail plan, and boating sober.

During the 10-year period, from 2012-2021, there were 896 recreational boating-related fatalities in Canada, according to the Drowning Prevention Research Centre Canada. In 80 per cent of these cases, a lifejacket or personal floatation device (PFD) was not worn.

Since 2009, the Boating Safety Contribution Program has funded 126 recreational boating safety projects nationwide, representing an investment of $18.5 million.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Contacts: Marie-Justine Torres, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, 613-327-5918, [email protected]; Media relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]