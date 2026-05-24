OTTAWA, ON, May 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The world is changing rapidly. In response, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building at scale and speed – from major infrastructure projects to new defence industries – to catalyse $1 trillion in new investment in Canada over the next five years.

To that end, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, will travel to New York City, United States of America, from May 27 to 28, 2026. In New York City, he will meet with investors, including top CEOs, entrepreneurs, business leaders, and capital managers to position Canada as a premier destination for new investment.

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the Economic Club of New York, where he will outline Canada's new economic strategy and the progress made so far.

Canada has what the world wants. We are an energy superpower with vast deposits of critical minerals. We have one of the world's most educated workforces, the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, and with our recent tax cuts, we are on track to make Canada the most tax-competitive country in the G7. As a result, foreign investment in Canada has reached its highest level in two decades.

In a more uncertain world, Canada is harnessing these strengths to build a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient economy for all.

Quote

"Canada has what the world wants. We're an energy superpower, and we're catalysing unprecedented levels of new investment. That means more growth for our industries, opportunities for workers, and a stronger, more independent economy for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Over five years, the government's capital investments and incentives in support of third parties, totalling about $280 billion, are expected to enable more than $1 trillion in total investment from public, private, and institutional partners.

Canada consistently ranks among the top destinations for foreign direct investment confidence, with a AAA rating, the lowest net debt-to-GDP ratio in the G7, and ranking number one in the G7 for banking stability.

In May 2026, Canada was ranked the world's most attractive market for infrastructure investment by the Global Infrastructure Investor Association.

Canada has the world's most educated workforce, a leading artificial intelligence sector that is adding jobs faster than the United States, and a $140 billion quantum opportunity.

With 16 free trade agreements across 51 countries, Canada has preferential access to 1.5 billion consumers representing two-thirds of global GDP.

Canada has the best tax treatment for new business in the G7, and the Productivity Super-Deduction will further reduce the marginal effective tax rate (METR) by more than two percentage points.

Canada's Major Projects Office is advancing 22 nation-building infrastructure projects and transformative strategies that position Canada for growth across electricity, nuclear, LNG, critical minerals – such as nickel, graphite, and tungsten – and transportation infrastructure. Together, these represent over $126 billion in investments.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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