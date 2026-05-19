Government of Canada invests in safety and connectivity at the Val-d'Or Regional Airport

VAL-D'OR, QC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Safe and reliable airports are vital to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. In addition to supporting personal travel, local and regional airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and resource development sectors.

Today, the Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services, on behalf of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, announced that the Government of Canada is strengthening air safety and connectivity at the Val-d'Or Regional Airport.

Through the Airports Capital Assistance Program, the federal government is providing nearly $12 million to the Val-d'Or Regional Airport for the rehabilitation of a 6,000 ft section of Runway 18-36, as well as the reconstruction of the existing asphalt pavement of the Echo Taxiway.

Due to years of use and weather, the 31-year-old pavement has exceeded its lifecycle and shows increasing signs of deterioration. The rehabilitation work will ensure that the airport can maintain safety for passengers, crews, and airport workers, and decrease long-term repair and maintenance costs for the community. The airport has the third longest runway in Quebec after Montreal-Mirabel Airport and Montreal-Trudeau Airport.

This project will support year-round connectivity and socio-economic development for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue territory and northern Quebec through efficient and safe airport infrastructure and services.

Quotes

"Local airports are major contributors to the economic growth and social well-being of smaller communities. In addition to supporting travel and tourism, local airports are key connectors for business, health care, social services, and resource development sectors. This investment will improve safe and efficient air transportation while helping support safer, healthier, and more connected communities across the region."

The Honourable Steven MacKinnon

Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons

"The Val-d'Or Regional Airport is a vital gateway for residents, businesses, trade, and tourism in our beautiful region. This investment will enhance safety for travellers and residents while supporting productivity and economic growth here at home. Providing reliable air services for business and trade, and for travel between communities in Quebec, the North, and throughout Canada is a priority for our government."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Every day, the Val-d'Or Regional Airport helps connect people, support businesses, assist northern communities, and promote the socioeconomic development of a vast territory. We would like to highlight the federal government's dedication and commitment through this essential contribution to the rehabilitation of the 10,000-foot runway and the remaining section of Echo Way."

Daniel Massé

President of the Board of Directors of the Val-d'Or Regional Airport

Quick Facts

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funding to help eligible airports finance capital projects and equipment that will help them maintain safety.

Eligible projects include the purchase/replacement of heavy airside mobile equipment (snow blowers, snowplows, runway sweepers, loaders and material spreaders) and aircraft rescue firefighting vehicles, associated equipment and shelters, the rehabilitation of runway, taxiway and apron pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems, and the installation of wildlife fencing.

Since its launch in 1995, the Airports Capital Assistance Program has committed over $1.3 billion for 1,288 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Val-d'Or Regional Airport has received more than $26.2 million in funding for 19 safety projects, including today's announcement.

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SOURCE Transport Canada - Ottawa

Philippe-Alexandre Langlois, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, Ottawa, 873-455-2432, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]