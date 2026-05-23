OTTAWA, ON, May 23, 2026 /CNW/ - "On this day in 1914, 376 Sikhs, Muslims, and Hindus of South Asian origin arrived in Vancouver's harbour aboard the steamship Komagata Maru. Their voyage was made in search of a better life for themselves and their families.

Instead of offering them refuge, Canadian authorities refused nearly all on board the vessel entry and forced them to remain on the ship for two months, with limited access to food, water, and medical care. When the Komagata Maru was forced to return to India, then under colonial rule, many of its passengers were imprisoned or killed.

The Komagata Maru tragedy is one of the darkest chapters in our history – a moment where Canada failed to uphold our values, with horrific consequences. It reminds us of the appalling repercussions of discrimination and racism. Today, we honour the memory of all the passengers, their descendants, and their communities who suffered.

We are building a Canada that is not just strong, but good. A Canada that is not just prosperous, but fair. A Canada that is not just for some, most of the time – but for all, all of the time."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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