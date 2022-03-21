Statement - Minister Guilbeault welcomes advice from the Net-Zero Advisory Body to help Canada achieve its 2030 climate target

GATINEAU, QC, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Environment and Climate Change, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, issued the following statement in response to the work by Canada's independent Net-Zero Advisory Body to support the establishment of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan.

"Reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is imperative to keep the planet safe from the worst impacts of climate change and is in line with what scientists tell us is needed. It has never been more critical for Canada to take bold action to reduce emissions across our economy.

"The Net-Zero Advisory Body's advice is clear: we need to make progress across all parts of the economy and particularly in high-emitting sectors such as oil and gas, transportation, and buildings. This advice points to the significant economic upsides of accelerating the adoption of clean technologies, including substantial job opportunities. I would like to thank the Advisory Body for providing thoughtful and comprehensive input, and the continued engagements over the past year since their creation, which will be reflected in Canada's 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan to be presented at the end of the month.

"The Government of Canada is committed to taking a whole-of-Canada approach, engaging with Canadians from different regions, industries, and areas of expertise in order to achieve our climate objectives. I look forward to the Advisory Body's continued involvement as we work toward net-zero emissions by 2050."

