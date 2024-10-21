OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - "COP16 is here, and Canada is ready. Our livelihoods, our communities, and our economies rely on being responsible with the natural world, which is telling us it is in trouble.

"Canada is immensely proud of the role we played in hosting COP15 in Montréal. Seeing the gavel come down in the late hours of the conference to pass the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework was an unforgettable moment for me. Together, we landed an agreement many said was not possible and planted the seed for a strong global action.

"COP16 is the first chance for countries to show their plans. The natural world simply won't wait for us to get our act together. Our citizens and communities around the world expect us to deliver.

"For our part, Canada has moved fast and early. We are steadily making progress on the largest conservation campaign in our country's history, backed by over $12 billion in investments and aiming toward protecting 30 percent of Canadian land and water by 2030. Our recent 2030 Nature Strategy, released ahead of COP16, charts our path to achieving our objectives.

"To hold this and any future government accountable to fulfill those goals, we introduced the Nature Accountability Bill that requires the Government to transparently report on their progress. To date, we have gone from one percent to 15 percent protected oceans. We have conserved almost half a million hectares of land, with many large-scale conservation projects in the works. We are upholding the Species at Risk Act to protect threatened species. We moved forward quickly with the hope that it would encourage other countries to announce ambitious biodiversity plans.

"Canada is coming to COP16 ready to galvanize leadership and action. Since COP15, we launched the Nature Champions Network, a ministerial-level group that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the global biodiversity framework. We are leading members of the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People who played an instrumental role in landing the deal at COP15. Canada became the first contributor country to pledge $200 million for the Global Biodiversity Framework Fund launched in record time in 2023 to support developing countries in the implementation of their biodiversity plans to restore nature and grow resilient economies.

"Increasing global biodiversity momentum requires partnerships, especially with Indigenous peoples. That's why Canada looks forward to working with Indigenous peoples toward historic COP16 outcomes with the creation of a United Nations permanent body under the Convention on Biological Diversity that further recognizes the role and contribution of Indigenous peoples in the implementation of global biodiversity goals.

"Now is our chance. Let's make COP16 a breakthrough for many countries ready to deliver on the global biodiversity framework."

Canada on-the-ground at COP16

Canada will call for rapid global action to protect biodiversity, including through strengthened engagement with Indigenous peoples.

will call for rapid global action to protect biodiversity, including through strengthened engagement with Indigenous peoples. Canada will host multiple side-events at COP, including two in partnership with Indigenous leadership innovation, to show the world the importance of collaboration with Indigenous peoples and successful Indigenous-led conservation in Canada .

will host multiple side-events at COP, including two in partnership with Indigenous leadership innovation, to show the world the importance of collaboration with Indigenous peoples and successful Indigenous-led conservation in . Canada has delivered its ambitious 2030 Nature Strategy as promised at COP15 and is pioneering the Nature Accountability Bill, setting a new standard as one of the first countries in the world to propose legislation to meet biodiversity commitments at the federal level.

has delivered its ambitious 2030 Nature Strategy as promised at and is pioneering the Nature Accountability Bill, setting a new standard as one of the first countries in the world to propose legislation to meet biodiversity commitments at the federal level. In 2023, Canada established the Nature Champions Network, a ministerial-level network that focuses on fostering international awareness and understanding of the Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and retaining momentum to ensure that all countries deliver updated national biodiversity strategies and action plans by COP16 . The Champions will be at COP16 to discuss progress and advocate for rapid global biodiversity action.

Quick facts

Both the 2030 Nature Strategy and the Nature Accountability Bill provide a roadmap for collaboration across all levels of government and with Indigenous peoples in the development and implementation of measures aimed at meeting Kunming–Montréal Global Biodiversity Framework and related Convention on Biological Diversity commitments.

At COP15 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $350 million in funding to support developing countries in advancing biodiversity efforts and to support the implementation of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework.

, Prime Minister announced in funding to support developing countries in advancing biodiversity efforts and to support the implementation of the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework. Indigenous-led conservation is proven to help land, water, and communities thrive, and it is central to Canada's plan to protect 30 percent of our land and water by 2030.

plan to protect 30 percent of our land and water by 2030. In recent years, the Government of Canada has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation projects, including through initiatives like the Indigenous Guardians Program .

has made historic investments in Indigenous-led conservation projects, including through initiatives like the . Project Finance for Permanence provides multi-partner investments and sustainable financing for large-scale conservation and sustainable development projects. These initiatives bring together Indigenous organizations, governments, and the philanthropic community to identify shared goals for protecting nature and ultimately halting biodiversity loss while advancing community well-being and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples.

In 2022, during COP15 , Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to deliver up to $800 million in support of up to four Indigenous-led Project Finance for Permanence initiatives, including the Great Bear Sea Project Finance for Permanence.

