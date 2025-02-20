OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, the Honourable Anita Anand, issued this statement today to mark the International Day Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families:

"Today, on the International Day Commemorating Air Crash Victims and their Families, Canada joins the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and the rest of the world to honour the lives lost in air disasters and to stand in solidarity with their families and loved ones.

"This day allows us to reflect on the precious lives that were tragically taken too soon. It is a moment for us to express our heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of the victims who continue to carry the pain of that loss, acknowledge their grief and extend our unwavering support during their journey toward healing.

"Air travel remains one of the safest modes of transportation. Yet, when accidents occur, they have a profound impact on individuals, communities, and the world. Each tragedy is a stark reminder of the importance of constant vigilance, ongoing innovation, and the highest safety standards in the aviation industry.

"As a member state and host country of ICAO, Canada continues to collaborate with international partners to promote aviation safety and security worldwide – a critical step in preventing future air disasters. Through the Canada-led Safer Skies Initiative, Canada and its international partners are enhancing the level of safety and security for civil aviation operations over or near conflict zones. We are also delivering regional awareness seminars worldwide, alongside ICAO, to help states better understand and implement practical aviation risk management tools during times of heightened tension and armed conflict.

"In April 2025, Canada and Morocco will co-host the fourth Safer Skies Forum where participants from across the global aviation system will come together with international delegates and experts to discuss effective risk management strategies for civil aviation operations over or near conflict zones.

"Canada is also advocating for improvements to ICAO's accident investigation framework to strengthen the credibility and transparency of investigations, while partnering with ICAO to support the global implementation of effective assistance to victims and their families in the aftermath of an aircraft accident.

"As a nation, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting the ongoing efforts of our international and national partners to improve aviation safety and remain dedicated to ensuring that those affected by air disasters, whether directly or indirectly, receive the support they need to heal and rebuild their lives."

