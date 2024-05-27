OTTAWA, ON, May 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Anita Anand, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today:

"Artificial intelligence has been used in the government for decades, but with recent rapid advancements in technology, including the growing use of generative AI, the Government of Canada must remain a leader in its innovation. To do so, we must explore further practical possibilities associated with artificial intelligence to advance its adoption across the federal public sector for the benefit of our productivity and service delivery.

Today, I hosted a roundtable with prominent AI experts and leaders in academia and private and public sectors from across Canada, whose insights will help shape Canada's first AI strategy for the federal public service.

The roundtable focused on key elements that will help shape the AI Strategy:

Building an AI-ready workforce and AI growth through innovation Enabling infrastructure and engagement Implementing tools for responsible and effective AI adoption.

The feedback gathered will help the development of an AI strategy that aligns with and accelerates responsible AI adoption by the government to enhance productivity, increase our capacity for science and research, and deliver simpler and faster digital services for Canadians and businesses.

We are committed to promoting a human-centric approach to AI — one that is grounded in human rights, transparency, openness, and the protection of personal information.

Collaboration between government, academia, and the private sector is key to sustaining Canada's leadership position in AI, and we want to foster partnerships that will keep our country at the forefront of global AI innovation.

Our allies, like the US, the UK, and France, are making significant investments in their own AI ecosystems. Canada is following suit, as Budget 2024 announced another $2.4 billion package of measures to secure Canada's AI advantage.

It is only by working together that we can fully harness AI's incredible potential to transform the economy, improve the way we work, and enhance our lives.

I look forward to many more engagement opportunities like this one in the months to come."

