OTTAWA, ON, July 7, 2021 /CNW/ - The Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee issued the following statement today:

"Members of the Inuit–Crown Partnership Committee (ICPC) met today to discuss the ongoing work related to the co-development and implementation of an Inuit Nunangat policy, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, and the budget process, as well as how the pandemic continues to impact Inuit communities.

The ICPC advances work on shared priority areas between Inuit and the federal government. This table meets three times a year and is chaired by President Natan Obed, of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, and the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations. Once a year, the ICPC meeting is chaired by President Obed and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The ICPC reflects a shared commitment to a renewed Inuit–Crown relationship and reconciliation based on the recognition of rights, respect, cooperation and partnership."

Participants at today's meeting included:

Natan Obed , Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami

, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami Duane Smith , Inuvialuit Regional Corporation

, Inuvialuit Regional Corporation Aluki Kotierk, Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated

Johannes Lampe , Nunatsiavut Government

, Nunatsiavut Government Pita Aatami, Makivik Corporation

Monica Ell-Kanayuk , Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer)

, Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada (observer) Rebecca Kudloo , Pauktuutit Inuit Women of Canada (observer)

, Pauktuutit Inuit Women of (observer) Brian Pottle , National Inuit Youth Council (observer)

, National Inuit Youth Council (observer) Carolyn Bennett , Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada

, Crown-Indigenous Relations Canada Marc Miller , Indigenous Services Canada

, Indigenous Services Canada Daniel Vandal , Northern Affairs Canada

, Northern Affairs Canada Catherine McKenna , Infrastructure and Communities Canada

, Infrastructure and Communities Canada Greg Fergus , Treasury Board of Canada (observer)

, Treasury Board of (observer) Julie Dabrusin , Canadian Heritage (observer)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: media may contact: Patricia D'Souza, Director of Communications, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, 613-292-4482, [email protected]; Ani Dergalstanian, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, 819-997-0002; Media Relations: Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]