OTTAWA, ON, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Medical Association (CMA) is pleased that the federal government has introduced legislation that will enable Canadians to access their own health data and require companies providing digital health services in Canada to adopt common standards and allow for secure information sharing.

Moving to broad, nationwide connectivity will improve patient outcomes and their health care experience. Today's announcement is an important step in that direction.

Access to personal health information, including immunization records and lab results, makes it easier for Canadians to manage their own care and helps build a more patient-partnered health system. It improves patient safety and patient outcomes by ensuring that providers have access to the right information at the right time when providing care. Providers will benefit from the ability to share information across health professions and jurisdictions, an important step in ensuring data is available between all providers, cutting down on administrative burden and reducing the number of unnecessary tests.

The CMA has been calling for legislative levers to mandate interoperability of health data, and we welcome today's announcement. Electronic medical records have increased health information exponentially and new national standards are needed to ensure the most meaningful data is clear and accessible to the people who need it most.

Dr. Joss Reimer

Dr. Kathleen Ross

CMA Presidents

