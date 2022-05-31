OTTAWA, ON, May 31, 2022 /CNW/ - The Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth, Marci Ien, and the President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, today issued the following statement in response to the Auditor General's third performance audit report on Gender-based Analysis Plus:

"The Government of Canada undertakes Gender-based Analysis (GBA) Plus in the development and implementation of its programs, policies, and services to ensure that no one is left behind. Every Minister in the federal government is mandated to apply GBA Plus in decision-making across their portfolios. This analysis is crucial as it continues to reflect the increased diversity of Canada's population, and identifies root causes of discrimination and structural inequalities, as well as opportunities to promote equality in everything we do.

The 2022 Auditor General Report findings focus on the implementation of GBA Plus at the Department of Women and Gender Equality, Treasury Board Secretariat and Privy Council Office in response to selected recommendations from the 2015 Auditor General Report on GBA Plus. The report also examined the use and availability of data to support GBA Plus.

We acknowledge the Auditor General of Canada's findings. As federal leads, we have been working together to address recommendations from the 2015 Report and better integrate an intersectional lens into the Government of Canada's policies and decision-making. That includes making GBA Plus mandatory in all federal budget proposals, Treasury Board Submissions and Memoranda to Cabinet, and investing over $200 million in disaggregated data and research. Although progress has been made, we recognize that gaps remain, and we must seize the opportunity to improve.

Drawing on the 2022 Report findings, an action plan will be drafted to continue to build on the Government of Canada's GBA Plus approach. We will also continue to work with other Ministers, departments, and agencies to support the application of GBA Plus across government in decision-making processes."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Johise Namwira, Press Secretary and Issues Manager, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 873-353-0985, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]