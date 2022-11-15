OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, the Honourable Helena Jaczek, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and for Shared Services, and the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of National Defence, issued the following statement in response to the Auditor General's audit report on Cybersecurity of Personal Information in the Cloud:

"Protecting Canadians' data and privacy is a priority for the Government of Canada, and we are working continuously to manage security risks in the cloud and to enhance cyber security.

Canada has strong cloud security control safeguards in place, but this audit showed that we have work to do to make sure they are consistently applied, documented, and monitored. We are still in the early stages of our adoption of the cloud, and we fully accept the Auditor General's recommendations as part of our ongoing enhancement and maturing of processes and protocols. While there is no such thing as zero risk when it comes to cyber threats, we are committed to ensuring that the highest levels of protection are in place.

In response to the report's recommendations, improvements are being made to strengthen safeguards, processes, and protocols – all with a view to support the modernizations of government to provide better service to Canadians."

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Monica Granados, Press Secretary, Office of the President, Treasury Board of Canada, [email protected], 343-551-6020; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), Teletypewriter (TTY): 613-369-9371, Email: [email protected]