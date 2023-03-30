OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Public servants work hard to deliver for Canadians. Their competitive wages and other benefits have consistently reflected the value of their work and the Government is committed to once again reaching agreements that are fair to public servants and reasonable for taxpayers.

On April 2, 2023 the Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) will enter into mediated negotiations with the goal of reaching a deal on renewed collective agreements for the EB (Education and Library), PA (Program and Administrative), SV (Operational Services) and TC (Technical Services) bargaining units. The Government is optimistic that discussions will be productive.

The mediated negotiations follow recent recommendations from the Public Interest Commissions (PICs), which were established late last year after PSAC declared impasse in the negotiations. The PIC reports called for the two parties to return to the bargaining table, and the common issues PIC report outlined potential pathways to agreement, including specific wage increase proposals and benefit enhancements that all PIC representatives, including the PSAC's representative, endorsed.

The Government agrees there is a path to a deal.

In recent months, the Government established four-year wage increases for more than 90,000 employees. We also concluded an agreement with all bargaining agents, including the PSAC, on enhancements to the Public Service Health Care Plan. With the PIC's recommendations, and a mediator appointed by the Federal Public Sector Labour Relations and Employment Board, we firmly believe that agreements with similar wage increases and other benefit enhancements can be reached with the PSAC. The Government is committed to ongoing and constructive negotiations. However, we recognize and respect that if an agreement is not reached, public servants have the right to strike.

In the event of labour disruption, certain services to Canadians may be delayed or unavailable. The Government is committed to being transparent with Canadians about impacts to services, should they happen, and will provide information on Canada.ca to help the public identify potential impacts to services.

We continue to make every effort to reach agreements at the bargaining table that are fair to public servants and reasonable for taxpayers. That's where the best deals are reached.

