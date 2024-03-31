OTTAWA, ON, March 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, issued the following statement on the International Transgender Day of Visibility.

"The Government of Canada remains clear: trans women are women, trans men are men, and we continue to stand against hate whenever and wherever it occurs. There is a disturbing rise in anti-transgender hate both in-person and online. It is important to recognize this not just today, but every day.

On this day, we honour the resilience and unbreakable spirit of transgender, Two-Spirit and non-binary people and celebrate their diversity and many contributions. As we work toward building an inclusive Canada, we encourage Canadians to speaking out against the harmful impacts of transphobia and all forms of discrimination.

The Federal 2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan was created to address and prevent discrimination and stigma based on sexual orientation, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression from emerging or worsening for future 2SLGBTQI+ generations. The Government remains committed to supporting organizations that do crucial work for gender-diverse people. We will continue to prioritize building a safer and more inclusive country by funding initiatives that support 2SLGBTQI+ communities. As announced previously, a call for proposals remains open until April 10, which will advance the equality of 2SLGBTQI+ people through community informed projects that address barriers to equality.

The Government of Canada is developing a new Action Plan on Combatting Hate that will address hate faced by 2SLGBTQI+ communities, including transgender people. This new Action Plan will include measures to combat hateful rhetoric and build safer, more inclusive communities.

The story of trans people in Canada is one of triumph in the face of adversity. Their lives, their joys, and the contributions of trans activists, artists, educators, public servants, community leaders, family members, and friends are a crucial part of our country.

Together, we can and will create a more equitable Canada because we know diversity truly is our strength."

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

SOURCE Women and Gender Equality Canada

For further information: Contacts, Nanki Singh , Press Secretary, Office of the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, 819-665-2632, [email protected]; Media Relations, Women and Gender Equality Canada, 819-420-6530, [email protected]