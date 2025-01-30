Statement from the President of the Treasury Board on advancing digital government

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today:

"Canadians expect governments to deliver services and programs using modern technology. The Government of Canada is working to improve the efficiency and quality of programs and services for Canadians, as outlined in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement.

This includes presenting an artificial intelligence (AI) strategy to better deliver services to Canadians. While AI presents opportunities for innovation and efficiency, it must be balanced with responsible use. This strategy will guide how AI should be used in the federal public service, ensuring it follows clear values, ethics and rules.

As part of the development of the strategy, the Government of Canada sought input from various groups through engagement and consultation. The feedback shared to date has been instrumental in shaping this plan, focusing on the safe adoption of AI, accessibility and inclusion, and maintaining continuous dialogue and transparency.

Today, at the Digital Government Leaders Summit, I shared our What We Heard Report from our consultations on the AI Strategy for the Federal Public Service, which is available online now, reflecting the feedback and recommendations shared by representatives from research institutes, academia, industry, civil society, bargaining agents, Indigenous organizations, and members of the public. I look forward to publishing the full AI strategy this spring."

