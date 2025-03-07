Statement from the President of the Treasury Board in response to the Comptroller General of Canada's Horizontal Internal Audit of Procurement Governance

OTTAWA, ON, March 7, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, President of the Treasury Board, issued the following statement in response to the audit:

"Today, the Comptroller General released a Horizontal Internal Audit of Procurement Governance. This audit was announced in March 2024, as part of a series of actions to strengthen the management and oversight of government procurement.

"I welcome the findings from the Comptroller General's Horizontal Internal Audit of Procurement Governance. The government is committed to ensuring that procurement processes are well managed and effective, and that Canadians' tax dollars are used wisely and responsibly.

"This audit confirms that participating departments have processes in place to manage and oversee procurement, in compliance with their roles, responsibilities and accountabilities. It also identified some opportunities to clarify responsibilities, strengthen data collection and improve compliance controls. These findings build on the results of other procurement audits and reviews conducted in recent years.

"In response to the audit findings, TBS will continue to improve guidance, support and training for public servants involved in procurement. Roles and responsibilities will be further defined to address gaps, and future options will be assessed to improve the delivery of procurement across government.

"In addition, later this year, TBS will launch the new Risk and Compliance Process to provide an additional tool to help deputy ministers verify that procurement rules and requirements continue to be followed."

