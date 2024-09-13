OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Canada is facing a tragic public health crisis that has left no community untouched. The toxic drug and overdose crisis is being driven by a dangerous, illegal synthetic drug supply. The tragic impacts are seen and felt among our families, friends, neighbours, and communities.

The data released today shows that the number of opioid-related deaths, hospitalizations and emergency service (EMS) responses in the first quarter of 2024 was lower than the same period in 2023, however the rates remain at critically high levels. From January to March 2024, there were 1,906 deaths, representing 21 deaths per day.

All levels of government must work together to ensure health and social supports are available—so people get the help they need, when they need it the most, no matter where they live. People who use substances, their families, and the communities around them, need us to use every tool at our disposal to provide compassionate care and maintain community safety. This means investing in evidence-based actions across the spectrum of substance use tools including prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and enforcement.

As the school year begins and students return to their studies, it is important to have open conversations about the current realities of the dangerous drug supply. Given the unpredictable nature of the illegal drug supply, people who use drugs even once can die of an overdose.

I encourage post-secondary students who may be living on their own for the first time, and their loved ones, to be aware of ways to keep yourself and others safe, know how to recognize an overdose, and what to do if you come across someone who needs help. Naloxone is one way we can all help save lives in an emergency. Everyone can carry naloxone, which is available without prescription at most pharmacies, and learn how to administer it.

There is no single solution to addressing this crisis and no organization or level of government can solve this crisis alone. We are committed to doing everything we can with all partners and communities to prevent further deaths and harms.

