OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -

Original Notice

At a glance

Do not consume, use, sell, serve or distribute recalled pistachios and pistachio-containing products. For details on recalled product brand names and lot codes, please consult the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

The recalled pistachios may have been used and sold in baked goods.

Recalled food

Recall warnings have been issued for various brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products from brands:

Habibi

Al Mokhtar Food Centre

Dubai

These products were distributed to:

Ontario

Quebec

Dubai brand pistachio & knafeh milk chocolate bars were also available to purchase online.

The recalled pistachios may have been used and sold in baked goods.

For more information on the recalled products, including all product names, descriptions and lot codes, please consult the CFIA's notices on the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

Habibi brand Pistachio Kernel recalled due to Salmonella

Al Mokhtar Food Centre brand Pistachio recalled due to Salmonella

Dubai brand Pistachio & Knafeh Milk Chocolate recalled due to Salmonella

How to protect your health

Salmonellosis is a foodborne bacterial illness that can affect anyone exposed to a contaminated food product.

People who are infected with Salmonella bacteria can spread Salmonella to other people several days to several weeks after they have become infected, even if they don't have symptoms.

The following advice applies to individuals, as well as retailers, distributors and food service establishments such as grocery stores, pharmacies, bakeries and cafes across Canada:

Check to see if you have the recalled products in your home or establishment by looking for the specific product name and size, UPC and codes in the recall alerts.

Do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products or any product made with them.

consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products or any product made with them. Throw out or return recalled products to the location where they were purchased. Consumers or establishments who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled products are advised to contact their retailer or supplier where the products were purchased.

Do not cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a Salmonella infection or any other gastrointestinal illness.

cook food for other people if you've been diagnosed with a infection or any other gastrointestinal illness. Contact your health care provider if you think you're experiencing symptoms of Salmonella.

Most people who become ill from a Salmonella infection will recover fully after a few days without treatment, but it can also cause severe illness and hospitalization.

Those at higher risk for serious illness include:

Symptoms

Salmonellosis has a wide range of symptoms. You may not get sick at all. However, if you do get sick, symptoms usually start within 6 to 72 hours after exposure.

You may experience:

chills

a fever

nausea

diarrhea

vomiting

stomach cramps

a sudden headache

Most symptoms end within 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover completely on their own, some people may have a more serious illness that:

requires hospital care

may lead to long-lasting health effects or death

Salmonellosis (Salmonella)

Food safety for vulnerable populations

Investigation summary

There are 52 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Havana and Salmonella Mbandaka illness linked to this outbreak in:

British Columbia (3)

(3) Manitoba (1)

(1) Ontario (9)

(9) Quebec (39)

People became sick between early March and mid-July 2025. Of the cases reported, nine people have been hospitalized and there have been no deaths. People who became sick are between 2 and 89 years of age. The majority of sick individuals are female (75%).

Many people who became sick reported eating pistachios, and products containing pistachios, such as Dubai-style chocolate. The outbreak strains of Salmonella that made people sick were found in samples of the recalled Habibi brand pistachios. The investigation is ongoing and it is possible that additional sources may be identified.

More recent illnesses may continue to be reported because there is a period between when a person becomes sick and when the illness is reported to public health officials. It can take more than a month from the time someone gets sick, sees a doctor, gets tested, and has their results confirmed. For this outbreak, the illness reporting period is between 15 and 55 days after illness onset.

This notice only includes laboratory-confirmed cases. The actual number of sick people in Canada is likely much higher. Many people have mild symptoms and don't go to the doctor, so they aren't tested. Researchers estimate that for each case of Salmonella reported to public health, there are 26 more cases that are not reported.

This outbreak may not be limited to the provinces with known illnesses. The recalled products were distributed to:

Ontario

Quebec

Dubai brand pistachio & knafeh milk chocolate bars were also available to purchase online.

For more details on distribution please consult CFIA's notices on the Recalls and Safety Alerts website.

Related links

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

Contact us: Public Health Agency of Canada, Media Relations, Telephone: 613-957-2983, Email:[email protected]; Public inquiries: Telephone : 1-866-225-0709 (toll-free), Email: [email protected]