OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, issued the following statement to mark the inaugural meeting of federal, provincial and territorial Ministers responsible for mental health and substance use:

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen a detrimental impact on the mental health of Canadians and on the tragic opioids overdose crisis that has touched so many families, friends and communities. No province or territory has been unaffected.

Today, I was able to join my counterparts from across the country in a virtual discussion about important priorities, including what we can do to address the overdose crisis, improve integrated mental health and substance use services, and to support the health workforce. I am committed to working with my provincial counterparts and all our partners on a comprehensive, evidence-based plan to support the mental health and well-being of all people in Canada and help save lives.

Discussions like the one we had today are essential to our ability to work together, learn wise practices from each other and identify what supports work best, and which ones do not.

It is imperative that we continue to work together to improve mental health and substance use services, reduce stigma, and address the opioid overdose crisis with innovative and collaborative actions.

I want to thank all of the Minsters for their participation, and thank Minister Malcolmson for co-chairing this important discussion.

Our government is committed to ensuring that people across Canada have access to mental health and substance use supports when and where they need them and that mental health is treated equally in our universal health care system.

