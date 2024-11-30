OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Each life lost by suicide has far-reaching impacts. The ripple effect that losing someone to suicide has on families, friends and communities can be devastating. Our government is making sure that everyone in Canada has access to suicide prevention resources and supports—whenever and wherever they need them.

Today marks a year since the launch of the 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline right across Canada.

For one year, people across Canada have had access to culturally competent and trauma-informed suicide prevention and emotional distress supports no matter where they live.

Since launching, 9-8-8 responders have answered more than 300,000 calls and texts. This experienced network of partners and trained responders have provided support and compassion without judgement to people in their time of need.

National, provincial, territorial and local partners, and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, are the backbone of delivering federal 9-8-8 services across Canada. They help people in their moment of distress, find ways to ensure safety, and offer connection at a time when its needed most.

Together, it is possible to strengthen our suicide prevention efforts, so that fewer lives are lost to suicide and people and communities get the support they need.

If you are thinking about suicide or worried that someone you know may be thinking about suicide, you can call or text 9-8-8 for support 24/7/365. You are not alone, help is just a call or text away.

