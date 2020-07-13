Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on July 13, 2020

OTTAWA, ON, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's Deputy Public Health Officer, issued the following statement on behalf of Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer.

"There have been 107,590 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,783 deaths. 66% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested over 3,212,000 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 38,000 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive.

Kids – today's statement is for you. Throughout the pandemic you have demonstrated curiosity and caring, and asked many excellent questions about COVID-19. In response, we have made a web page just for you. It even has tips on how you can become a handwashing hero and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A common question you asked was "What does COVID-19 stand for?" COVID-19 is the scientific name for the illness caused by the new type of coronavirus that scientists identified earlier this year. It stands for:

CO for corona;

for corona; VI for virus;

for virus; D for disease, and

for disease, and 2019 for the year when people first became ill with this new disease.

COVID-19 is mainly spread between people through tiny drops of liquid that spray into the air when people talk, laugh, sing, cough or sneeze. Wearing a mask over your mouth and nose is a good way to stop those tiny drops of liquid from spreading, in case you have COVID-19 and don't know it.

You might see more people wearing masks at places like the grocery store. They come in all sorts of shapes and colours and can be part of your handwashing hero disguise because – remember superheroes wear masks too!

Not all kids should wear masks, though. Ask your parent or guardian whether wearing a mask is right for you.

Learn more online. COVID-19 is going to be around for a while, so we need to keep working to protect ourselves and others."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

