Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on COVID-19

OTTAWA, May 14, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of Thursday, May 14, there are 72,536 COVID-19 cases, including 5,337 deaths. More than 35,523 or 49 percent of cases are now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested 1,199,591 people for COVID-19 to date, with about 6 percent of these testing positive. We are now testing an average of 26 to 28 thousand people daily. These numbers represent what we know at this moment, and change quickly. I encourage Canadians to consult Canada.ca/coronavirus for the latest information.

COVID-19 continues to be a serious global health threat, and the situation is evolving daily. Our collective efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 and bring the epidemic under control have flattened the curve in Canada. The slowed rate of growth has resulted in reduced daily case counts but there is still active transmission in many areas of the country so we must remain vigilant.

As we make our way down the curve, there are lessons to be learnt from other countries that are ahead of us on this path. Move too soon, relax too much and COVID-19 will come back. We must continue with strong public health efforts to reduce transmission of the virus and minimize the overall impact, including the social and economic impacts on Canadians. As we learn more about the virus, our response will continue to evolve allowing us to strengthen our preparedness to manage possible future waves.

On an individual level, that means practicing the measures we know to be effective; wash your hands, stay home if you're sick and practice physical distancing, keeping 2 metres away from others whenever you are outside of your bubble. Every region of Canada has been impacted differently by the pandemic, and as such, each area will have their own protocols in place. Please consult your provincial and territories authorities to make sure you're following the appropriate protocols, adapted for and aligned with the epidemiology and local context of your region.

I look forward to the cautious reopening of Canada's recreational, social and economic spaces. Thank you for your continued efforts to keep everyone safe."

