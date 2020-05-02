Statement from the Chief Public Health Officer of Canada on COVID-19

OTTAWA, May 2, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of a daily in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"As of Saturday, May 2, there are 59,408 COVID-19 cases and, sadly, 3,446 deaths. We have completed tests for more than 862,000 people, with approximately 7% of those tests confirmed as positive. These numbers represent what we know at this moment, and change quickly. I encourage Canadians to consult Canada.ca/coronavirus for the latest information.

Canadians across the country have united against COVID-19. By following public health recommendations, we have collectively brought down the rate of infection. We are flattening the curve.

While we can continue to be cautiously optimistic, it is important that everyone remains aware of our duty to protect one another, especially those who are most vulnerable, as we navigate the next few weeks. Provinces and territories are outlining their approaches to gradually lift measures and open up the economy. Please consult your provincial and territorial authorities to learn about the restrictions in your region and continue to stay home if you are sick, wash your hands frequently and practice physical distancing.

In these difficult times, our Canadian spirit has shone through. Let's keep up with the progress we've made and stay motivated. Together, we will persevere and we can make it through to the other end of the COVID-19 curve."

SOURCE Public Health Agency of Canada

