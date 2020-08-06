OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - In lieu of an in-person update to the media, Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, issued the following statement today:

"There have been 118,187 cases of COVID-19 in Canada, including 8,962 deaths. 87% of people have now recovered. Labs across Canada have tested 4,272,606 people for COVID-19 to date. Over the past week, an average of 48,360 people were tested daily, with 1% testing positive and an average of 400 cases were reported daily from across the country.

These past months, we have taken concerted action to address the COVID-19 pandemic and bring the spread of the virus under manageable control. These actions have brought us time as research and science accelerate at an unprecedented pace to find safe and effective vaccines and treatments. Now, as we learn to live with the virus in our midst, Canadians continue to rise to the challenge, adapting their daily routines to include important public health practices.

These adaptations – from physical distancing to wearing a mask or face covering indoors in public places, crowded spaces and close contact situations - have been challenging. And the uncertainties of this novel pandemic have been stressful, taking a toll on the physical and emotional wellbeing of individuals, families and communities.

We must maintain our resolve and ensure our actions are guided by the best available science and evidence. With the rise of social media and other digital platforms, we are consuming more information than ever before. However, some of this information, including certain claims about COVID-19, is false or misleading.

In our fight against COVID-19, we need to do our part to stop the spread of misinformation. When we come across new information, we need to think critically about it, check it against credible sources and not share it further if there is any doubt as to its validity.

The Government of Canada website, Canada.ca/coronavirus, is a good place to start for credible information. You can also consult this resource guide to learn more on ways to reduce your risk of infection and spreading the virus.

There are also resources that can help you and your family boost your digital and media literacy skills. One example is Mediasmarts.ca, where you can find many resources including specific resources for families and educators to maintain a balance with technology use during COVID-19.

Don't lose hope, stay the course and keep being part of the solution!"

