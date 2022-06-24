Statement from SEIU Canada on the decision to roll-back the rights of women in the United States

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Service Employees International Union (SEIU) represents 2-million members in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada, and as our international executive board met today in Chicago, we were gutted as we sat together to learn of the official decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to roll-back the rights of women in the United States. Let us be clear: women will die as a result.

We know that far-right extremism is on the move and political movements have proven time and again to know no borders between our countries. It is therefore incumbent upon all of us in Canada to actively safeguard access to abortion services for women.

SEIU Canada calls on Prime Minister Trudeau to provide refuge for our sisters south of the border. We encourage the federal government to prepare its agencies for a compassionate response to women fleeing persecution from U.S. states that criminalize people who seek or provide reproductive healthcare services. The actions we must take are about standing up for human rights.

We stand in solidarity with our American sisters who continue the fight for the right to choose.

