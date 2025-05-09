SEIU HEALTHCARE RECIPIENT OF $2 MILLION FROM THE PROVINCE OF ONTARIO TO SUPPORT ITS WORKERSFIRST PLATFORM

RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Province of Ontario, through the Skills Development Fund (SDF), has awarded $2 million to the union's innovative technology platform, WorkersFirst, which is part of SEIU Healthcare's first-of-its-kind union-led healthcare training centre.

Through this funding, healthcare workers will have new opportunities for continuous education and learning to improve upon their existing skills. The funding will also support a pro-worker alternative to the problem of costly agencies, which better responds to staffing needs while simultaneously improving patient outcomes.

SEIU is committed to creating opportunities for healthcare workers to reclaim the quality and dignity of work.

QUOTES:

"WorkersFirst is a union-made platform that fills the gaps in the delivery of care while putting profits back in the pockets of healthcare workers. It's our solution to temporary agencies that exploit workers and cost more but deliver less. I want to thank Minister Piccini and the government of Ontario for investing in our union's innovation." – Tyler Downey, President, SEIU Healthcare

"Governments, unions and employers are stronger when working together. That's why our government is proud to support SEIU as they invest in Ontario's skilled, world-class workers. Through the Skills Development Fund, we are ensuring that PSWs, RPNs and RNs receive the training required to build a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce." - David Piccini, Minister of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development.

"The Ontario Government, through the Skills Development Fund, has helped WorkersFirst Technologies and SEIU Healthcare take a huge step forward in modernizing training for frontline healthcare professionals. This investment accelerates the use of our technology platform with enhanced staffing solutions, delivering better prepared workers in the workplace and a higher quality of care for patients across the province." – Anish Makim, Co-founder, WorkersFirst Technologies

"WorkersFirst has given me access to more shifts, put money in my pockets and provided me with great benefits. A platform that is truly for workers by workers." – Zenebework Geribo, Personal Support Worker

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

