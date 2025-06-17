SEIU Healthcare Training Centre Receives $500,000 in Funding from Government of Canada to Support Internationally Educated Nurses

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada, through the Future Skills Centre (FSC), has awarded over $500,000 in funding to accelerate the growth of the SEIU Healthcare Training Centre's Internationally Educated Nurse (IEN) Career Pathway Program.

50 IENs will be trained through this investment, which reflects the union's training centre impact on solving healthcare staffing needs by supporting internationally trained nurses. The first cohort of trained nurses will have jobs secured at different employer partners, including Sienna Senior Living nursing homes.

The IEN Career Pathway Program is designed to break down the systemic barriers that internationally educated nurses often face when entering the Canadian healthcare system. By offering personalized case management, financial support, and targeted training, the SEIU Healthcare Training Centre program better equips participants with the tools they need to transition smoothly into the Canadian workforce.

QUOTES:

"Today's investment to support internationally educated nurses in becoming fully licensed and working to their full potential is proof of what's possible when unions and governments collaborate to create meaningful solutions. With our IEN Career Pathway Program, SEIU is not only helping IENs thrive, we're strengthening Canada's healthcare system with a more inclusive and skilled workforce." – Tyler Downey, President of SEIU Healthcare

"Nurses and healthcare professionals play a crucial role in keeping Canadians healthy. By facilitating the training of more nurses, we are enhancing the strength of our healthcare system. The SEIU Healthcare Training Centre is supporting internationally educated nurses through this program, ultimately ensuring that more patients receive the care they deserve." – The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Canada's Minister of Health

The SEIU Healthcare Training Centre is Canada's first union-led training institution, committed to empowering healthcare workers with the education, support, and career pathways they need to thrive.

SOURCE SEIU Healthcare

For media inquiries, contact: Corey Johnson, SEIU Healthcare, Director of Strategic Communications, 416-529-8909, [email protected]